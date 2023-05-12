Apple seems to be having trouble keeping its Services offerings (Apple Music, app stores, iCloud, Messages, the Weather app, etc.) running smoothly. Maybe it should take all the money it’s spending on the rumored “Apple Car” project.

I won’t list all of the issues Apple Services has faced this year (you can read a list of ‘em at 9to5Mac). But these Services are very important for Apple users — and, therefore, for Apple’s bottom line.

The tech giant’s research and development expenses for the 12months ending March 31, 2023 were $28.724B billion, a 18.78% increase year-over-year. Apple annual research and development expenses for 2022 were $26 billion, a 19.79% increase from 2021.

No one knows how much R&D money is going into the Apple Car project. But it’s doubtless “spending billions to develop” it.

I’d rather see the tech giant spend that money on improving Services, bringing some ground-breaking new features to the Mac line, and reviving its AirPort router line-up. Doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, but I can dream, can’t I?

