Jon Stewart is the latest star to cancel promotional duties as part of the writers strike, reports Deadline. He’s pulled out of an FYC [For Your Consideration] event for his Apple series, “The Problem with Jon Stewart” next week as the fallout from the strike continues.

Deadline notes that Stewart was set to take part in a conversation about the second season of the Apple talk show on Monday May 8. It was set to take place as part of the streamer’s Think Apple TV+ space at Hollywood’s Goya Studios.

New episodes of the Emmy Award and Writers Guild Award-nominated Apple TV+ original series debuted on March 3 and have been airing weekly. The second season continues with six all-new episodes on topics including topics including crime, defense policy, inflation, the backsliding of democracy and more.

