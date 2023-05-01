Compucom, an IT managed services and technologies provider, announced a series of partner awards at its annual conference.

Apple was announced as Compucom’s “Engagement Partner of the Year.” Here’s why: Compucom’s growth with Apple in the enterprise market is key in offering our customers choice, as Compucom is one of only two partners globally who can boast being a value Added Reseller, a Managed Service Provider and as an Apple Authorized Service Provider, being able to sell and fully service and support all Apple devices.)

