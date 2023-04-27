Apple has previewed Apple MixC Shenzhen, the second store in Shenzhen, China. The new store will serve as an accessible and inclusive space for Apple team members to bring the best of Apple together for the local community, according to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

The new store features a Padang Light stone floor and a timber veneer-clad wall — sustainably and locally sourced within China — that maximizes visibility within the store. Visitors can explore the latest Apple products and accessories, get shopping help from Apple Specialists, choose monthly financing options, and receive personal technical advice and Genius support.

Apple MixC Shenzhen also has an Apple Pickup station, which blends together the best of online and in-store shopping experiences for customers in China. The dedicated area makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time, says O’Brien.

Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalized experience, allowing customers to go further with their passions and the products they love, she adds. Programming will feature a powerful curation of Apple-led sessions across photography, videography, art and design, music, and coding.

Apple MixC Shenzhen is the 55th Apple Store location in the region, and the fourth store in the Guangdong province of China. Since Apple Holiday Plaza Shenzhen opened in 2012 — the first Apple Store in Shenzhen — Apple has welcomed 22 million visitors in Shenzhen. The new store has over 150 highly trained retail team members who collectively speak 10 languages, including Chinese, Cantonese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, and sign language.

The store team will welcome its first customers on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 532 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.





Like this: Like Loading...

Related