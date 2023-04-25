Apple TV+ has built a smaller library than many of its rivals, investing in original films and series featuring A-list talent. However, ahead of a potential writers’ strike, that strategy could leave the streamer facing two key vulnerabilities, according to Business Insider.

​Experts who spoke to Insider pointed to two major attributes that could create headwinds for Apple TV+: its relatively limited library of content; and a more nascent relationship with producing unscripted programming, which came to the rescue for television networks during the last major strike more than a decade ago.

For starters, Apple’s library is significantly smaller than many rival streamers. Apple TV+ has almost 200 original series and fewer than 60 original films. But, by comparison, Prime Video, Netflix, and Discovery+ offer viewers thousands of TV series, according to ReelGood data from the end of 2022. And the libraries at HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Peacock’s premium service all number in the hundreds of shows.

Platforms boasting more robust libraries could fare better in attracting and retaining subscribers throughout the turbulence, experts told Business Insider.

