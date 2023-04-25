The Irish Film And TV Academy (IFTA) have revealed this year’s nominees for the Screen Ireland – IFTA Rising Star award.

The five nominees are Aoife McArdle (Director – Apple TV+’s Severance), Daryl McCormack (Actor – Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters), Danielle Galligan (Actor – Lakelands), Éanna Hardwicke (Actor – Lakelands), and Kathryn Ferguson (Director – Nothing Compares).

Announcing the nominees, the Irish Academy said this year’s group of Rising Stars represents a new “vanguard of the next wave of Irish Screen Talent,” reports Deadline.

Selected by a special jury, the winner will be announced at the 20th IFTA Awards Ceremony on May 7 in Dublin. Apple’s comedy series Bad Sisters and Martin McDonagh’s latest feature, The Banshees of Inisherin, lead this year’s nominations.

Bad Sisters leads across film and TV with 12 nominations, including Best Drama, Lead Actress (Sharon Horgan), Director (Dearbhla Walsh), and four nods in Supporting Actress for Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Eve Hewson, and Sarah Greene.





Like this: Like Loading...

Related