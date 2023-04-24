A report by Alex Kleber looks at the “Dark Side of the Mac App Store: How Scan Apps And Shady Developers are Preying on Users.” It’s definitely worth a read, but here are some highlights:

° A simple search for keywords like “OpenAI” and “ChatGPT” on the Mac App Store reveals the alarming truth about the prevalence of scam apps and shady developers.

° Despite being scams, these applications are generating significant revenue for their developers.

° It’s high time for Apple to take a stricter stance against these scams and protect its users from falling victim to such deceptive practices.





