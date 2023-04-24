Kandji, an Apple device management and security platform, has announced the general availability of its Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) solution.

With this launch, Kandji is continuing to empower enterprise IT and InfoSec teams to keep every Apple user secure and productive using connected intelligence and automation, says founder and CEO Adam Pettit.

Kandji’s EDR solution is purpose-built to detect and stop threats to the Mac ecosystem, he adds. Kandji EDR can apprehend malware, leveraging pre-execution methodologies, and detect threats based on malicious potential, even if the malware has never been seen before.

Pettit says Kandji EDR was built in-house by product leaders bringing decades of experience in Mac threat research, detection, and protection. Designed exclusively for Mac systems, Kandji EDR runs on the proprietary Kandji Agent and is managed through Kandji’s web app alongside device management to keep every Mac running at top performance without ongoing maintenance by IT.

According to Pettit, Kandji’s EDR solution enables teams to:

Gather and analyze all metadata on a file, detect the potential for malicious activity, and quarantine it.

Enforce custom allow/block lists by file hash and path.

Configure the posture to protect against malware and potentially unwanted programs (PUPs).

Automatically identify and quarantine malicious files and kill any malicious processes.

Generate alerts for detections and file quarantine actions.

Review and analyze threat events and perform necessary actions in one easy workflow.

A driving force behind Kandji’s EDR solution is its threat intelligence team, dedicated to Apple’s macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS operating systems. Comprised of researchers and detection engineers, the team utilizes intelligence feeds and proprietary tools to ensure Kandji is up-to-the-minute on the latest attack vectors, says Pettit.







