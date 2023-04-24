Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” series starring Octavia Spencer will end with its third season, reports The Wrap.

The anthology series has told three separate stories within each season, and the third and final season is now available on the streamer. Spencer shared the news of the show’s end via Instagram.

“Hey y’all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation,” Spencer wrote. “I want to thank my partners at Orit Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Fifth Season, and everyone at Apple for being so supportive over the past three seasons. Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew – thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey. Poppy Scoville signing off.”

About Apple TV+

