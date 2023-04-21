Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: Following Tim Cook’s visit with India’s government officials, the country’s deputy minister for information technology says he is “very confident” of Apple doubling or tripling its investment in the region.

° From Macworld: Android leaker claims Apple’s headset will blow you away.

° From Deadline: With her hit Apple series Ted Lasso coming to a close, Emmy nominee Juno Temple looks to have found a major global franchise as she’s reportedly in negotiations to co-star in Sony and Marvel’s Venom 3.

° From 9to5Mac: If you’ve ever used Facebook, you can now cash in on your share of its million $725 privacy settlement.

° From MacRumors: T-Mobile has announced “Phone Freedom,” which it is calling its latest Un-carrier move. Phone Freedom includes multiple facets, such as a new upgrade plan and options to help customers get out of their smartphone contracts when switching.

° From MacVoices Live! On the new episode, this MacVoices Live! panel concludes as Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, Ben Roethig, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, and Jeff Gamet look at recent more recent Spotify misses and whether AI development should, or even can be, paused. (Part 5)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related