Hannah Waddingham, the Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” star is set to headline “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” reports TV Line. No release date has been announced.

It’s a holiday event that promises to “deliver a captivating night to remember, featuring dazzling performances and musical numbers from the Olivier-nominated actress, as well as special surprise guests.”

Per Apple, the holiday special will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum, “and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year… as she performs festive classics accompanied by her spectacular big band.”

About Apple TV+

