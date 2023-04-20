Apple TV+ doesn’t cancel a lot of shows, but Apple has opted not to order a second season of its freshman drama, “Dear Edward,” reports Deadline.

“Dear Edward,” a drama series written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims, and starring Emmy nominee Connie Britton and SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling. Season one is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: Hailing from Apple Studios, “Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Other series canceled by Apple TV+ include “Amber Brown,” “Shantaram,” and (apparently) “Home Before Dark.”

