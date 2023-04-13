The limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me” premieres Friday, April 14, on Apple TV+ and will be followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19.

It follows Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Based on the bestselling novel, the series is created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside series co-creator Josh Singer. Starring and executive produced by Garner, the seven-part drama features an ensemble cast that also includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim. “The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and 20th Television.

