Since I can't cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From the Economic Times: Apple has stipulated that about two dozen technology, electronics and ecommerce brands shouldn’t have any kind of presence near its soon-to-be-inaugurated store at Reliance Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai.

° From AppleInsider: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sold all but a handful of his stake in Apple manufacturing partner TSMC just months after buying it.

° From The Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): The music industry wants Apple Music & Spotify to block AI music training.

° From MacRumors: Apple is internally testing interactive widgets for the Home Screen and Today View in iOS 17, but they are unclear if this feature will make the final cut.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Card Savings Account, a new integration for the Wallet app first announced back in October, may finally be about to launch.

