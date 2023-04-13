Anxiously awaiting the “Apple Glasses,” the follow-up to the “RealityPro,” the rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset from Apple? Don’t hold your breath. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says it won’t arrive until 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

That doesn’t mean that the RealityPro won’t debut this year. In fact, most folks are expected to see it previewed at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

The Apple Glasses (my moniker, not Apple’s) is the anticipated follow-up to the RealityPro. The latter is an augmented reality head-mounted display. Apple Glasses is the anticipated follow-up product that would have a lower price tag and have a design akin to regular glasses.

Kuo this the latter is still in the planning stages. However, in January Bloomberg‘ s Mark Gurman said that development had been “indefinitely postponed.”

He said that some Apple employees don’t think that Apple will ever ship the latter. Gurman said that most of Apple’s AR/VR group is working on the the Reality Pro; however, the concept of AR glasses is still being explored, though not currently in active development.

Instead, Gurman said Apple is focused on creating a more affordable version of the “Reality Pro.” He says the first model will launch this year but will have an eye-popping price tag of $3,000. Apple wants to provide similar capabilities at a cheaper price point in the future.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related