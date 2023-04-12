Pixelmater Pro for iOS and iPadOS has been renamed Photomator, adding some AI features. A Mac version of the update is coming soon.

Here’s how the revamped product (which is free, but touts in-app purchases) is described: Photomator is the most powerful photo editing app ever designed for a mobile device. It features over 30 desktop-class color adjustments, support for over 600 RAW image formats, including Apple ProRAW, deep integration with the Photos app and iCloud Photos, tools powered by groundbreaking machine learning technologies, and much more.

Everything you need to make your photos look incredible

• Edit photos using a complete collection of powerful, nondestructive color adjustments designed using advanced image processing techniques

• Make your photos stand out with photographer-designed presets inspired by film photography

• Effortlessly remove unwanted objects using an incredible object removal tool

• Automatically enhance shots using a machine learning algorithm trained on 20 million pro photos

• Magically increase the resolution of photos using AI

• Crop, straighten, and rotate photos with a powerful and easy to use Crop tool

• Automatically sync every change you back to your Photos library

• Easily copy and paste edits between photos or batch edit even hundreds of photos at a time

• Open and edit over 600 RAW image formats, including Apple ProRAW

• Remove camera noise and image compression artifacts with the Core ML-powered Denoise feature

• Copy the look of any photo to another using AI-powered color matching

• Follow all the changes you make in the beautiful live histogram

Over 30 desktop-class color adjustments

• Adjust temperature and tint with the White Balance adjustment

• Improve exposure, contrast, brightness, highlights, shadows, and enhance details with clarity, and texture

• Selectively adjust texture and clarity in shadows, midtones, and highlights with Selective Clarity

• Adjust color saturation, vibrance, and hue with Hue & Saturation

• Improve the balance of colors in the shadows, midtones, and highlights using a Color Balance adjustment

• Selectively adjust individual color ranges with Selective Color

• Quickly improve brightness, contrast, and colors with Levels, or use Curves to adjust lighting and colors with full precision

• Mix the balance of the red, green, and blue color channels to create intense color effects in your images

• Replace any color with any other using the Replace Color adjustment

• Create beautiful black and whites even from your color photos

• Add beautiful, film-style grain with the Grain adjustment

• Use a range of other adjustments, like Sharpen, Fade, Color Monochrome, Sepia, and Invert to make your photos stand out

• Instantly change the look of photos with LUTs or export custom LUTs to use in other apps

Groundbreaking artificial intelligence

• Select people, skies, or backgrounds in photos using AI

• Automatically improve your photos like a pro photographer using a feature trained on 20 million professional photos

• Automatically fine-tune individual adjustments, like White Balance, Selective Color, and Color Balance using the knowledge from the same 20-million-photo algorithm

• Improve the quality of photos by removing compression artifacts with ML-powered Denoise feature, and intelligently resolution with Super Resolution

• Intelligently crop photos using the ML-powered auto-cropping

Stunning presets for film emulation, vintage looks, and more

• Quickly change the look of a photo using an extensive collection of presets inspired by different photography styles and designed for a variety of subjects

• Create, save, and even share your own custom presets

