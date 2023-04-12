Apple has released tvOS 16.4.1 software for the Apple TV set-top box and HomePod 16.4.1 software for the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini.

Apple hasn’t released details on tvOS 16.4.1, but it almost certainly has bug fixes and performance tweaks. The upgrade can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on your Apple TV set-top box. Then go to System > Software Update.

According to Apple’s release notes the HomePod 16.4.1 software, it includes performance and stability improvements. The upgrade should install automatically. If not, you can update your HomePod or HomePod mini through the Home app on an iOS device.

