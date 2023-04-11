Plugable has launched an USB-C hub specifically designed to expand the port selections on supported MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.

The AMS-5IN1E fits flush against the host Mac and adds 5 ports to supported systems, while still providing access to the MagSafe charging port. The hub includes a full-featured USB-C port that is capable of anything the MacBook port can do such as connectinga 6K 60Hz display, transferring data up to 40Gbps, and pass-through charging up to 100W.

The USB-C 5-in-1 Hub is available now on Amazon for US$32.95 with a $2 off coupon. We’ll have a review coming soon.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related