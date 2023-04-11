Prime Video remains the largest streaming platform in the U.S. throughout the first quarter of 2023, according to JustWatch, an international streaming guide.

Paramount+ overtook Apple TV+ after a solid earning quarter, but still trails the larger players. Disney+ and HBO Max remain locked in a tight battle for third place, but after losing subscribers in the first quarter, Disney+ may soon lose that race.

Since January, HBO Max has continued to gain momentum and added +1% market share, passing a standstill Disney+. “Midfield players” Apple TV+ and Paramount+ continue to grow.

Apple TV+ now has 6% of the streaming market. That’s up from 5% a year-ago.

JustWatch says that, interestingly, Disney+ has dropped the most since January. Paramount+ continues to gain traction, overtaking Apple TV+. Prime Video remained on top in quarter one. Netflix stayed firmly in second place.

