The Samsung Galaxy S23 depreciates almost one and a half times more (1.4 times) than the iPhone 14 range two months post-launch, losing 43.3% of its value for a handset in “like new” condition, according to new data from SellCell, a site for selling phones online.

Other key notes from the report:

° The S23 is, however, performing much better than the S22 did in the same time frame, for a like new phone; the S22 had lost three times its value compared to a like new iPhone 13 in the same time frame.

° The iPhone 14 range, in like new condition, is worth 5.7% less than the iPhone 13 range was worth, on average across all models, after six months, with the 14-series depreciating by 31.5%, while the 13-series was at 25.8% in the same timeframe.

° The Google Pixel 7 is the worst performer of the three ranges, losing 45.9% of its value across the range in two months post-launch.

