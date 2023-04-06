Here we go again: Apple’s Weather app is down once more for the umpteenth time. Apple acknowledged the latest occurrence of problems on its system status page.

The app started having trouble Monday at 11 p.m. Eastern. More than 14 hours later, the issue was resolved. Temporarily, it seems.

When it works, Apple Weather offers these features:

Forecasts

• See the most important weather information in a smart layout that adjusts to the current conditions.

• View daily forecasts for the next ten days, including color-coded bars displaying the high and low temperatures.

• Tap any module to reveal a deeper set of data such as hourly temperature and precipitation over the next ten days.

• Get notifications for severe weather events such as tornados, hurricanes, and flash floods so you can stay safe and prepared.

• View a chart that shows a minute‑by‑minute forecast of precipitation intensity over the next hour.

• Receive notifications when rain or snow is about to start or stop.

• See graphical representations of UV index, sunset, wind, and more.

Weather maps

• View animated precipitation maps to see the path of a storm and intensity of upcoming rain and snow.

• Explore air quality and temperature maps to see different conditions near you.

• Pan and zoom to view other areas of the map, or use the list to quickly navigate to other saved locations.

Air quality

• Monitor air quality using a color-coded scale that displays the air quality level and category.

• Easily see if air quality is better or worse than yesterday.

• View air quality-related health recommendations.

More ways to view Weather

• Choose from a number of Weather complications to add to your lock screen.

• Add a Weather widget to your Lock Screen or your Home Screen to see the forecast at a glance, or select the Weather Lock Screen for a beautiful live representation of current weather conditions.

• Use the Weather app on Apple Watch to see the forecast, view a minute-by-minute precipitation chart, get information about severe weather events, monitor air quality and UV Index, and more.

• Customize your Watch Face with weather complications to see conditions at a glance.

• Ask Siri weather questions such as “What’s the weather like today?”, “How windy is it out there?” or “What time is sunrise in Paris?”

