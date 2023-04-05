Apple Original Films has acquired “Outcome,” a dark comedy directed by Jonah Hill, which is in talks to star Keanu Reeves and Hill, according to The Wrap. The movie will be produced by Apple Studios.

About ‘Outcome’

Here’s how the dark comedy is described: Reeves plays Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who goes on a long journey of the soul after he is confronted with a mysterious video clip from his past.

The script was written by Hill and Ezra Woods and produced by Hill and Matt Dines under their Strong Baby banner. This will be Hill’s second narrative feature after “Mid90s,” which he made for A24 and Scott Rudin.

