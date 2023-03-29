Pixelmator Pro and CYME teams have collaborated on a new version of Peakto, the elegant AI-powered picture manager, that brings organizational features to Pixelmator Pro.

Taking advantage of the opportunities offered by Apple Shortcuts, Peakto natively lists all Pixelmator Pro (PXD) documents and displays them in the highest possible resolution without having to duplicate them or even open Pixelmator Pro.

Peakto is designed to turn Pixelmator Pro into an editing destination for all images wherever they are located — in folders, Lightroom, Luminar or even CaptureOne — to get pixel perfect editing from any source image. In addition, Peakto provides graphic designers and photo enthusiasts a comprehensive view of all their images together with tools to manage, analyze, automatically sort and create multi-sourced albums, no matter if the images were taken with a camera, an iPhone, imported or created with Pixelmator Pro.

“Communication is happening more and more through images, in our personal and professional lives. That’s why, in bringing together the Pixelmator and CYME teams, we’ve combined our expertise as editors specialized in the Mac to create companion software that offer everyone professional tools for managing and creating images.” Claudia Zimmer, CYME co-founder.

Peakto is a meta-cataloger that gathers in a single interface all of a user’s images, thanks to its compatibility with many photo editing software (including Apple Photos, Lightroom Classic, Luminar AI/Neo, Capture One, Aperture,and iView Media), folders and picture files, and Instagram accounts. It offers a centralized search based on expert filters (date, location, camera lens…) applicable to thousands of images.

It makes cross-app annotation possible. From the same interface, users can annotate hundreds of images belonging to different photo editing software and different folders.

Peakto for macOS is available by subscription or via one-time purchase on CYME.io and at the Mac App Store. A 15-day demo is available for download. Peakto is available on a monthly plan at $9.99/month; a yearly plan at $99/year; or for a one-time purchase of $189.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related