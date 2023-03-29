The OverDrive app is shutting down as of May 1. This gives e-book readers one month to make the switch to OverDrive’s Libby app, which is designed to improve the overall reading experience.

Readers can sync their OverDrive wish lists to Libby. People can also access Libby loans on their Kindles as well. Here are some other features available on Libby that OverDrive didn’t offer:

Unified bookshelf for all loans and holds

Support for multiple library cards

Ability to export notes & highlights

Compatibility with Apple CarPlay (Note: Android Auto is supported in both apps)

Sonos speaker integration

OverDrive app users are being encouraged to switch to Libby. They see a message in the app prompting them to make the switch with a link to a resource page about the transition to Libby.

