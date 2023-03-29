Apple has previewed Apple Gangnam, located in Seoul’s bustling, world-famous Gangnam District. You can catch the peek by clicking here.

The store will begin welcoming customers on Friday, March 31. According to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. Apple Gangnam has nearly 150 retail team members who collectively speak more than a dozen languages. She adds that the storewill be an exciting educational hub for participants with a diverse Today at Apple offering in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience.

Attendees can discover features on the latest Apple products and learn how to get started on their new device, or join Apple Creatives for sessions focused on GarageBand and Spatial Audio. For designers, photographers, musicians, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Gangnam has a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as:

Skills: Getting Started with Mac.

Music Skills: Getting Started with GarageBand.

Art Skills: Sketching Ideas in Notes.

Photo Lab: Directing the Portrait.

Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/kr/today/gangnam.

What’s more, beginning April 1, music fans will be able to experience the magic of Spatial Audio in a limited-time Pop-Up Studio, featuring rising K-pop group, NewJeans, from ADOR. On Friday and Saturday evenings — on the hour, every hour from 5-7 p.m. — attendees will be treated to a special listening session featuring their hit track “OMG (Apple Music Edition).” During the 15-minute session, participants will experience the sound quality of Spatial Audio. The version of the song will be available only on Apple Music.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related