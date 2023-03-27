Apple’s iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone in China in 2022, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. In fact, it accounted for sales of one-in-three models of Apple’s smartphones.

Apple captured the top three spots in the list of China’s top 10 best-selling smartphones, followed by the company’s HONOR with four spots, the highest ever for the brand. vivo and OPPO captured two and one spot, respectively. Chinese consumers purchased over 980 smartphone models in 2022, down from 1,100 in 2021.

According to Counterpoint, Apple contributed over 10% of China’s smartphone sales volume in 2022. The iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone in China with a 6.6% market share, rising from the third spot in 2021 with a 2.3% share. Also, the iPhone 13’s sales more than doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year. The iPhone 13 was followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro in the next two spots.

Counterpoint notes that these three iPhones contributed to 60% of Apple’s smartphone sales in China in 2022. This was the first time that Apple’s Pro variants were in the top 10 list for China.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related