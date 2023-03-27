Apple TV+ today announced that three-time Grammy Award nominated singer Leona Lewis performs the new original theme song “One Step Closer,” with music and lyrics written by 14-time Academy Award-nominated and Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Diane Warren, in Apple’s new series “Jane.”

The 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families is inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall and premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+.

Warren has also pledged to donate a portion of her profits from the song to the Jane Goodall Institute, a global community conservation organization founded by Dr. Goodall which makes a difference through community-centered conservation and the innovative use of science and technology.

About ‘Jane’

Here’s how “Jane” is described: Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

The cast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (“Stumptown”).

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live-action/CGI-blended series, is created by company partner J.J. Johnson who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

