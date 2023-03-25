Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other websites.

° From Bloomberg: Apple CEO Tim Cook among the few US tech execs attending the China Business Summit.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple fans are eagerly awaiting Apple’s official announcement of WWDC 2023. At WWDC this year, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17, its Reality Pro headset, and much more. Here’s what history tells us about when WWDC 2023 will be announced.

° From Cult of Mac: 5 Movies, likely the first iPhone app generated almost entirely by ChatGPT, was approved by Apple and published on the App Store late Thursday night.

° From iMore: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has issued an apology after the club came under fire over a controversial moment in the latest episode of Ted Lasso season 3.

° From CNN: A women left her AirPods on a plane. She tracked to an airport worker’s home.

° From MacVoices Live!: TV+ Talk will be delivered through both the MacVoices channels and those of Charlotte’s The Addition, and will focus on that presence. In the first installment, Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner discuss the genesis of the project, their different perspectives on Apple TV+ shows, and how the first two episodes of the third season of “Ted Lasso” hold up.

