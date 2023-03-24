The Last of Us topped the top 10 streaming chart by Reelgood again, and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso came in fourth, which is up from 10th place last week.

Other shows in the top 10 in defending order (and shipping fourth place) are: Everything Everywhere All at Once; Daisy Jones & The Six; Triangle of Sadness; Swarm; The Mandalorian; Luther: The Fallen Sun; Boston Strangler; and John Wick.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related