Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: The Federal Trade Commission in the United States has proposed a handful of changes that it says will make it easier for consumers to cancel recurring subscriptions and memberships. The

° From the South China Morning Post: China’s top graft-busters have offered rare details about a corruption case in a special, high-profile digital zone in the country’s south, home to Apple’s Chinese cloud service.

° From MacRumors: Apple is no longer allowing customers who purchase an iPhone, cellular iPad, or Apple Watch to activate a device with now-defunct mobile carrier Sprint. Apple has also removed remaining references to Sprint from its online store.

° From Forbes: Apple’s AirTag was hidden in a pill press by the DEA to conduct surveillance. The AirTag’s small size and reliability could make it an attractive tool for cops.

° From BBCNews: Former “Love Islander” Montana Brown was traveling to LA when she got a notification on her phone telling her an AirTag was tracking her location.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Jim Rea had more thoughts on the use of ChatGPT and other generative AIs and where they are appropriately used (as if that’s going to stop inappropriate use).(Part 3)

