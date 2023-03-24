Aqara is shipping its first smart video doorbell, the G4. This 1080p doorbell features compatibility with third-party smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa and Google Home.

It’s equipped with on-device AI to enable local facial recognition alerts and automation. The G4 is now available on Aqara’s Amazon brand stores in both North America (US, Canada) and Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) as well as via selective Aqara retailers worldwide1.

The Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 features AI-based facial recognition, which is executed locally on a device for faster response and privacy protection. Facial recognition of the doorbell can be used as an automation trigger, allowing users to set up customized home automation for different families and visitors.

For example, the welcome home scene will be activated when the G4 recognizes a family member coming home. Or in the case that it detects the postman, the doorbell will play a pre-recorded message.

The folks at Aqara says G4 doorbell it’s one of the few battery-powered video doorbells on the market that support Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video as well as the local streaming to Amazon and Google smart displays. They add that the company anticipates adding the support of the new Matter standard to the G4 via a future OTA (over the air) update.

The G4 is available in two color variants, Shadow Gray and Black. It supports both wireless and wired installation and can use a pack of 6 AA batteries that purportedly last about 4 months.

The doorbell offers adjustable sensitivity, configurable motion detection and a power saving mode for users who live in a high traffic area to extend the battery life. Alternatively, users can opt to wire the G4 doorbell to an AC/DC transformer for 24/7 recording4, and use the battery pack as a back-up power source. Additionally, the G4’s chime repeater, which is equipped with a 95 dB speaker, houses a Type-C port, and allows more flexibility for users to place the chime repeater indoors.

Users of the Video Doorbell G4 can store video footage locally or on the cloud via iCloud or Aqara platform5. Aqara offers a subscription-free cloud storage of up to 7 days of critical event clips such as motion detection, facial recognition, doorbell ring and tamper alerts.

Users can also choose to save video footage locally using a microSD card (up to 512 GB)6, which is housed in the indoor chime repeater. Finally, videos can also be stored via SMB NAS for added flexibility and security.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related