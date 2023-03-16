Phishing scams targeting Apple users appear to be on the rise again, with many folks receiving emails purporting to come from “iCloud Support” “that are veiled attempts to trick users into giving up their passwords, credit card numbers, or other personal information,” reports iDropNews.

Don’t fall for it. Apple never sends emails asking folks to click a link to log into your Apple ID and “verify” your information. And, as iDropNews notes, never click links in any emails or text messages that seem even the least bit suspicious.

