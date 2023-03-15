A study by Counterpoint Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) finds “subtle and yet meaningful iPhone ownership differences between men and women.”

In short, male customers tend to buy more expensive, premium iPhones. CIRP sorted its sample data into male and female owners, looking at all customers that purchased an iPhone during 2022.

Male customers are more likely to own iPhone Pro and Pro Max models. Among males, 41% who purchased a new iPhone in 2022 own either the iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max or 14 Pro / Pro Max, compared to 33% of females.

