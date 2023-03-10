Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer and 12 artists featured in upcoming eight-part series “My Kind of Country,” from executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves.

Here’s how the series is described; “My Kind of Country” is a fresh take on a music competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse artists from around the world. Scouts Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck each handpick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The winner will receive a life-changing experience from Apple, including global exposure across the Apple TV+ and Apple Music platforms.

