Santa Clara County, California officials want to build a teacher housing project on a vacant North Wolfe Road lot currently owned by Apple, according to SiliconValley.com.

The goal is to give an estimated 75 to 100 educators and support staff, who often don’t make enough to rent or buy homes in the expensive West Valley region, an opportunity to live where they work.

According to SiliconValley.com, the idea is a pet project of Supervisor Joe Simitian, who has co-hosted several town halls where he heard tales of teachers commuting long distances or living doubled-up in tiny apartments because they can’t afford housing near the schools where they teach. The proposal comes as interest in teacher housing is mounting throughout the Bay Area. Teachers and school employees often fall into a category known as the “missing middle” — people who make too much money to qualify for traditional affordable housing, but not enough to afford a home in the exorbitantly expensive Bay Area.

Apple owns lots of property in Cupertino. In January the tech giant bought the big office campus that it’s leased for more than a decade.

Apple bought the Apple Results Way Campus, an office and research complex that Apple leased in 2011 in a rental deal that at that time marked the company’s first foray west of State Route 85. SiliconValley.com notes that the purchase of the campus further cements Apple’s presence in Silicon Valley and was completed at a time when a narrative has emerged that tech companies are fleeing California in significant numbers and are scaling back their office holdings.The campus that Apple now owns, according to documents filed on Dec. 23 with county officials, is located near the corner of Results Way and Bubb Road and is a short distance from the interchange of State Route 85 and Stevens Creek Boulevard, just west of De Anza College. It’s just a few miles from Apple’s “spaceship” headquarters.

In 2019 the tech giant bought two office buildings at the corner of Stevens Creek Boulevard and Torres Avenue in Cupertino, California, according to property documents filed with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.

The tech giant paid $290 million for the two buildings, the county documents show. The two office buildings are known as Cupertino City Center 1 and Cupertino City Center 2.

Cupertino is located in Santa Clara County, directly west of San Jose on the western edge of the Santa Clara Valley with portions extending into the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. The population is around 60,000.

