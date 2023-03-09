Phil Dunster, who has played AFC Richmond’s star striker Jamie Tartt on the Emmy-winning comedy drama “Ted Lasso”for three seasons, is joining Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Season 2 of her psychological thriller “Surface” for Apple TV+, reports Deadline. No word on what role he’ll be playing.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. You can catch up on the complete first season of “Surface,” now streaming on Apple TV+.“Surface” stars as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

About ‘Surface’

Here’s how the series is described: Returning to her hometown of London, season two will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories — as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.

The first season of “Surface,” set in high-end San Francisco, sent Sophie on a mission to discover her own secrets, unearthing a multitude of sins that ranged all the way from an affair to much deeper questions about a hidden past and her true identity. While season one answered the question of who Sophie really was, season two will tell us why. Sophie traveled across an ocean to escape her past, so what was she running from?

The season one ensemble cast also includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.

“Surface” is created by Veronica West, who wrote the original series, and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Emmy Award nominee Sam Miller directed four episodes of the first season, including the pilot. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates also directed episodes.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related