Beginning this week, customers around the world can drop in to an Apple Store for a new Today at Apple session in celebration of the third season of “Ted Lasso.”

During the “Pop-Up Studio: Make Your Own Ted Lasso Poster,” attendees will create their own version of Coach Lasso’s locker room sign using an Apple Pencil on and iPad. The interactive experience is part of the Today at Apple program, which offers free, daily in-store sessions that “empower customers to unleash their creativity and make the most of their devices.”

The two-time Emmy Award-winning comedy series is returning to Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 31. After its global debut on Apple TV+, Ted Lasso earned back-to-back Emmy Award wins for its freshman and sophomore seasons. It has also been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and three Critics Choice Awards, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination — and biscuits. The Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, James Lance, and Juno Temple.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of “Ted Lasso,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

