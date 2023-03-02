Apple TV+ has second season of the award-winning natural history event series “Prehistoric Planet,” from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”), narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Set to debut globally in a five-day, week-long event on Apple TV+ May 22, the new season transports viewers millions of years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in extraordinary detail, set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

“Prehistoric Planet” holds a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been hailed worldwide as an “utterly enchanting” (Inverse) series, that is “astounding” (Daily Mail UK) and “stunning to watch” (Decider). The award-winning series has also been honored by the Television Critics Association Awards, Visual Effects Society Awards, Annie Awards, Hollywood Music in Media Awards and Cinema Eye Honors Awards, among others.

The complete first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related