As noted by iFixIt, which tears apart tech gadgets and looks at their innards so you don’t have to, Apple’s battery prices are increasing by up to US$50 for select iPhone, Mac, and iPad devices. Here are some of the price increases:

° Battery replacements for the ‌iPhone X-13‌ models are now $89.

° Battery replacements for the iPhone 8 and earlier are $69.

° Out-of-warranty battery replacements for iPhone 14 models remain at $99.

° Pricing on the iPad is up by $20 for many models, including the fifth-generation and later 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, the third-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and earlier, 10.5 and 9.7-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models, all iPad mini models, and all iPad Air models. It will now cost $119 for a battery replacement on these devices.

° Battery replacements on the most recent ‌iPad Pro‌ models continue to be priced at $179 for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and $149 for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

° Mac battery replacements have increased in price by $30 to $50, with all MacBook Air battery replacements now priced at $159 and all MacBook Pro battery replacements priced at $249.

