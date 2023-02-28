Plugable is further expanding its product line with two new triple display USB-C docking stations. They’re designed to simplify compatibility for productivity power users who want to turn their USB-C laptop into a triple display workstation, according to Plugable CEO Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy

UD-3900PDH

Built around the DisplayLink DL-3900 chipset, the UD-3900PDH allows you to connect up to three screens on Windows, ChromeOS, and Macs—including M1 and M2-powered Mac laptops—with full-featured USB-C, USB4, or Thunderbolt-enabled ports. The dock offers two HDMI ports through the Displaylink chipset that support up to 1920×1200 @ 60Hz and a third HDMI display enabled by DisplayPort Alternate Mode at up to 4K 60Hz. A DisplayLink driver download is required for Windows and Macs, but not ChromeOS devices.

The UD-3900PDH also offers 100W of USB-C Power Delivery, five additional USB 5Gbps ports, SD and microSD Card slots, a wired Gigabit Ethernet port, and 3.5mm analog audio input/output jacks. It’s available now on Amazon for US$169.99 with a $20 off coupon.

UD-768PDZ

Equally compatible with Windows, macOS or ChromeOS devices with a full-featured Thunderbolt, USB4, or USB-C connection, the UD-768PDZ is built around a Silicon Motion (SMI) chipset. The dock offers three HDMI ports so users can extend up to three screens, one through USB-C Alt Mode, two controlled through the SMI driver, and all three at 1080P 60Hz—even on M1 and M2-powered Macs that would otherwise only support one screen.

Users can connect to six additional USB ports (4x USB 5Gbps, 1x USB 10Gbps, and 1x USB-C 10Gbps), a wired Gigabit Ethernet port, SD Card slot, and 3.5mm analog audio headset port, all through a single USB-C cable back to the host. It also drives 100W Power Delivery to the host computer and 20W Power Delivery through the front USB-C port to charge a phone or peripheral.

The UD-768PDZ is available now on Amazon for $179.99 with a $20 off coupon.

