Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly has held up Apple as a positive example of accountability and transparency for its security practices during a speech delivered Monday at Carnegie Mellon University, reports CNBC.

She pointed to Apple’s disclosure that 95% of iCloud users enable multifactor authentication, or MFA, a highly recommended security measure that requires a user to input a code sent to a different device or account during sign-in to guard against hackers. Easterly said the high adoption rate is a result of Apple making MFA the default.

In doing so, Easterly said, “Apple is taking ownership for the security outcomes of their users.” By contrast, Easterly said there are low MFA adoption rates at Microsoftand Twitter, though she praised the companies for their transparency in disclosing the numbers.

