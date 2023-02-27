In a series of tweets, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says revived plans for a next-gen iPhone SE (version 4). It was just last month that he said those plans were canceled or postponed.

Apparently, they were just postponed. Kuo says the biggest change is that it will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD. Overall, the SE 4 will be a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, he adds. The current iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen.

Kuo didn’t say when an iPhone SE 4 might be released. However, the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t expect to see it until spring 2024 (or later).

