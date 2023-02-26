Apple TV+’s “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” wins four Annie Awards for Best Direction, Editorial, Character Animation and Special Production.

The Annies, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, are celebrating their 50th year honoring achievements in the animation industry. The brainchild of iconic voice actor June Forey, who died in 2017 at the age of 99, began as a dinner at the Sportsmen’s Lodge in the San Fernando Valley, honoring animation pioneers Max and Dave Fleischer.

About ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

Based on the book by Charlie Mackesy, the animated film has been hailed as a “stunning” (Awards Daily) film “translating the exquisite illustrations into hand-drawn animation” (Indiewire), while telling a poignant “tale of love and hope” (The Independent). It won the BAFTA Award for Best British Short Animation.

The acclaimed film was also recently honored with an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Short Film and an NAACP Image Awards nod for Outstanding Short Form (Animated) film.

