9to5Mac reports that Xander Soren — a longtime Apple product and marketing executive who worked on things like GarageBand, Logic, iTunes, and the iPod — has left the company.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s now self-employed as “chief wine officer” of Xander Soren Wines (Bushido Pinot, Inc.). Prior to this, Soren was director of product marketing at Apple from 2001-2022. Before working for the tech giant, he worked at Sonic Foundry, Madison Magazine, and KRS communications. Soren has a BA in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

