The latest Canalys data shows that worldwide PC (including tablet) shipments fell 21% year on year in quarter four (Q4) of 2022, to 105.6 million units. This brought full-year 2022 PC and tablet shipments to 434.5 million units, a decline of 13% from 2021 when nearly half a billion devices were shipped.

However, Apple’s iPad held onto first place in the tablet rankings, shipping 19 million units and commanding a whopping 46% market share worldwide as rollover demand and the launch of new M2 iPads drove success, according to Canalys.

The research group says Apple sold approximately 19.5 million iPads in Q4 of 2022 for 45% market share. That compares to sales of 16.5 million in Q4 of 2021 and 39.2% market share. That’s annual growth of 18.5%.

Samsung came second with 7.6 million units, with shipments growing 10%, driving it to 18% market share. Third-placed Amazon shipped 3.5 million units after a 10% year-on-year drop, staving off a larger decline with steep discounting on its Fire tablets around Black Friday. Lenovo and Huawei finished fourth and fifth, with large declines of 51% and 36% respectively. Total shipments by other vendors grew 4%, highlighting the entrance of new vendors into the tablet market.

Canalys says the tablet market proved to be resilient in Q4, posting shipment growth of 1% to land at 42.3 million units. 2022 ended with a total of 150.8 million tablets shipped, down 5% from 2021.

Canalys reports that Chromebook shipments hit 3.6 million units in Q4 2022, down 10% annually. This put full-year 2022 shipments at 17.7 million units, a hefty 48% decline from the highs of 2021.

