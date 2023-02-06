In a tweet, Apple CEO Tim Cook says Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts to the people of Turkey, Syria, and anyone affected by the devastating earthquakes.

More than 3,400 people have been killed and thousands more injured after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday. Officials continue to update the death toll as rescue efforts continue.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

