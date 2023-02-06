Apple has released tvOS 16.3.1 and HomePod 16.3.1. Both include general performance and stability improvements.

tvOS 16.3.1 runs on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. It can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on your Apple TV set-top box. Then go to System > Software Update.

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

Tap Software Update.

Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

