The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has issued a new report commissioned by the Biden administration this week recommended new legislation to make major changes to Apple and Google’s app store policies.

The NTIA says it’s identified two key policy issues hindering a more competitive app ecosystem:

Consumers largely can’t get apps outside of the app store model, controlled by Apple and Google. This means innovators have very limited avenues for reaching consumers. Apple and Google create hurdles for developers to compete for consumers by imposing technical limits, such as restricting how apps can function or requiring developers to go through slow and opaque review processes.

The report recommends several changes to improve the app ecosystem for users, including:

Consumers should have more control over their devices. They should be able to choose their own apps as defaults, use alternative mobile app stores, and delete or hide pre-installed apps.

App store operators should not be able to “self-preference” their apps in an anticompetitive manner. Operators should not be able to favor their own apps in how they appear in search results or discriminate against other apps that are similar to their own.

Operators should lift restrictions on alternative ways for consumers to download and install apps. While still preserving appropriate latitude for privacy and security safeguards, legislative and regulatory measures should prohibit restrictions on sideloading, alternative app stores and web apps.

Addressing limits on in-app purchasing options. This can be done by banning requirements that developers use the app store operators’ in-app payment system.

The NTIA says that “new legislation and additional antitrust enforcement actions are likely necessary to boost competition in the app ecosystem.”

