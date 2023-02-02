Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter that ended December 31, 2022. The company posted quarterly revenue of US$117.2 billion, down 5% year-over-year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.88.

iPhone sales tallied $65.78 billion for the quarter compared to $71.63 billion for the first fiscal quarter of 2022. Mac revenue was $7.74 billion compared to $10.85 billion in the year-ago quarter. iPad revenue was $9.40 billion in the quarter compared to $7.25 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The “wearables, home, and accessories” category accounted for $13.48 billion in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 compared to $14.70 billion in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. The Services category was up year-over-year from $19.5 billion to $20.78 billion.

“As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment, we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “During the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base.”

“We set an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in our Services business, and in spite of a difficult macroeconomic environment and significant supply constraints, we grew total company revenue on a constant currency basis,” added Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri. “We generated $34 billion in operating cash flow and returned over $25 billion to shareholders during the quarter while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2023.

