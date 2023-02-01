Apple charges between US$50 and $200 for each incremental increase in storage capacity over a base level. The component cost to Apple is a fraction of that.

Increased reliance on the cloud for storage and streaming (rather than stored) media consumption should lessen consumer demand for increased phone storage. Despite this, iPhone buyers increasingly are paying for upgrades from base storage.

According to new data from Counterpoint Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) for the past two years, more than half of iPhone buyers upgraded from the base storage level available for a given model The share of buyers upgrading from base storage has increased significantly in the past five years, from 38% in 2018, notes the research group.

